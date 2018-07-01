Dwyer’s a six hitter as Featherstone Rovers thrash Rochdale

Dual registration player Brad Dwyer raced in for an incredible six tries as Featherstone Rovers hammered Rochdale Hornets 80-4 to keep up their momentum in the Betfred Championship.

John Duffy’s men were already in control when 44-0 ahead at half-time and scored 14 tries in total with Ian Hardman adding 12 goals in a one-sided contest in the sunshine at the LD Nutrition Stadium.

James Lockwood also crossed for a hat-trick of tries with Jason Walton touching down twice and one try each from Brad Knowles, Anthony Thackeray and John Davies.

Rovers were ahead from the sixth minute when Keal Carlile and Anthony Thackeray combined to send Lockwood weaving past Rochdale full-back Dec Kay for the first of his tries.

A second try followed on 17 minutes with Walton going over after great work by half-back Thackeray.

Hooker Dwyer then entered the contest off the bench and was to make an immediate impact when dashing over from close range.

Within four minutes he had his second try, taking the ball from acting-half and going round three would-be tacklers to touch down.

With the floodgates open Dwyer completed an amazing nine minute hat-trick before further scores from Lockwood, Knowles and Dwyer again saw the game effectively over by the interval.

Featherstone made a poor start to the second half and were punished as Rob Massam went over for a try out wide. But it was soon back to one-way traffic with Dwyer turning provider for Lockwood to complete his hat-trick.

Two more tries from Dwyer took his tally up to six before Richard Moore picked up a loose ball and came up with a great pass out wide for Walton to go over for his second.

Rovers went down to 12 men for the last 10 minutes with Scott Wheeldon shown a yellow card for a late tackle on Tyler Whittaker. But within two minutes Rochdale were also reduced to 12 as Ben Moores was carded for throwing the ball away.

The hosts then went back on the attack and Keal Carlile and Matty Wildie combined to send Thackeray racing clear to score.

They then put the icing on the cake with Davies powering over from close range for the final try.

Scorers - Featherstone: Tries Lockwood 3, Walton 2, Dwyer (6), Knowles, Thackeray, Davies; goals Hardman 12. Rochdale: Try Massam.

Featherstone Rovers: Hardman; Taulapapa, Hardcastle, Walton, Robinson; Thackeray, Wildie; Wheeldon, Carlile, Cooper, Davies, Lockwood, Moore. Subs: Knowles, Brooks, Ormondroyd, Dwyer.

Rochdale Hornets: Kay; Lepori, Fox, Cross, Massam; Whittaker, Smith; Hatton, Moores, Bennion, Syme, Mitchell, Calcott. Subs: Gregory, Joseph, Moran, Brickhill.

Referee: Jack Smith.

Half-time: 44-0.

Attendance: 1,820.