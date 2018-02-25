Featherstone back on track with 11-try win against Sheffield

FEATHERSTONE Rovers revived their Betfred Championship top-four bid by bouncing back from a 44-24 hammering at London Broncos by running in 11 tries in Sunday’s 58-14 win over strugglers Sheffield Eagles at LD Nutrition Stadium.

Shaun Robinson and Anthony Thackeray each scored two tries and captain Ian Hardman bagged a try and kicked seven goals as Rovers stormed to a third successive home victory and condemned winless bottom team Eagles to their fourth straight defeat.

Rovers never looked back after making a flying start with two tries in the first five minutes.

They scored in their first attack when Thackeray, who was switched to centre, put in Robinson and the combination quickly struck again for the wingman to bag his second.

Frankie Mariano lost the ball close to the try line as Featherstone went close again before Martyn Ridyard dummied his way over cleverly for a 20th minute try.

Sheffield opened their account three minutes later when Illies Macani capitalised on James Bentley’s kick but Rovers soon regained control when Tom Holmes and Josh Hardcastle set up a try for Luke Briscoe who has scored in Featherstone’s last five matches.

Rovers, with former England forward Gareth Hock making his 300th career appearance, scored their fifth try four minutes before half-time when Sam Brooks went over from Brad Knowles’s slick pass to make it 24-4.

Sheffield fell further behind in the second-half when Mariano powered in from Matty Wildie’s pass.

The Eagles replied with Macani’s second touchdown but Rovers quickly shot further ahead with three tries in seven minutes.

Hardman darted over, Thackeray exchanged passes with Robinson to cross and Wildie went over from acting half.

Matty Fozard got Sheffield’s third try that Oscar Thomas converted but Rovers finished firmly on top.

Hock’s astute pass put in Hardcastle and Thackeray supported Wildie’s break to score his second.

Featherstone Rovers: Hardman; Briscoe, Hardcastle, Thackeray, Robinson; Briscoe; Ridyard, Holmes; Wheeldon, Carlile, Moore, Farrell, Mariano, Clark. Subs: Wildie, Hock, Knowles, Brooks.

Sheffield Eagles: Thomas; Macani, Igbinedion, Spedding, Millar; Fozard, Aston; Lees, Burns, Pick, Davies, Bentley, James. Subs: Moran, Offerdahl, Ojalout, Magrin.

Referee: John McMullen (RFL).

Attendance: 2,048.