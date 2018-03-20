Featherstone book cup trip to Doncaster with 13-try spree

THREE times Challenge Cup winners Featherstone eased through to the last 16 by running in 13 tries in tonight’s 68-6 win over outclassed North Wales Crusaders at LD Nutrition Stadium.

Winger Luke Briscoe bagged three second-half tries as Rovers booked a fifth round trip to Doncaster by knocking North Wales out of the competition for the third time in five seasons.

Skipper Ian Hardman chipped in with a try and eight goals.

Featherstone took a tenth minute lead when hooker Keal Carlile darted over for the first of his two first-half tries.

League One Crusaders levelled four minutes later with their only points of the game when Simon Atherton broke clear from his own half to send in Tom Johnson who converted his own try.

Carlile put Featherstone back in front when he went over from acting half for his second and they increased their lead when Matty Wildie scored from a kick.

Crusaders had a let-off when Tom Holmes was unable to ground the ball after chasing Wildie’s grubber kick but they fell further behind on the stroke of half-time when Brad Knowles plunged over from close range to make it 22-6.

Rovers shot further ahead four minutes into the second-half when Josh Hardcastle pounced on a John Davies kick.

Three minutes later, Briscoe stretched his try scoring run to eight consecutive matches and he quickly grabbed his second when Hardcastle put him in again.

Luke Cooper’s powerful run then set up a try for Ian Hardman before Hardcastle raced over from 35 yards out for his second,

A try by Davies 10 minutes from time brought up the half century of points and late scores from Briscoe, Wildie and Holmes completed the rout.

Featherstone Rovers: Hardman; Briscoe, Hardcastle, Taulapapa, Robinson; Wildie, Holmes; Cooper, Carlile, Brooks, Farrell, Davies, Lockwood. Subs: Hock, Mariano, Knowles, Maskill.

North Wales Crusaders: Johnson; Watkins, Thompson, Baker, Conroy; Roper, Smith; Walker, Hudson, Millington, Houghton, Atherton, Case. Subs: Dandy, Brennan, Warbburton, Trumper.

Referee: Jonathon Roberts (Leeds).

Attendance: 1,098.