Featherstone boss Duffy looking forward to working with Leeds Rhinos

FEATHERSTONE Rovers coach John Duffy and his Leeds Rhinos counterpart Brian McDermott are both looking forward to the continuation of the dual-registered partnership between the two clubs.

The arrangement between Championship side Rovers and Super League champions Leeds will enter a third term this season.

Duffy said: “I am looking forward to working closely with the Rhinos in the weeks and months ahead.

“It is going to be great to see our partnership with Leeds grow and develop in 2018.

“I am sure we will see some fantastic Rhinos talent taking to the field in Featherstone colours.

“Every single Leeds player who came here last season played their part brilliantly and came with a first-class attitude and approach.

“I am looking forward to watching some of the players available to us this year come up against Featherstone in our friendly later this month.”

Rhinos boss McDermott said: “From our point of view, the dual-registration system is something that has worked particularly well for us and I believe both clubs have benefitted from the partnership.

“There have been rewards for players and staff from our joint club sessions as well and I look forward to working with John Duffy and his staff this season.”