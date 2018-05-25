Featherstone boss: We must cut out the errors

Featherstone Rovers boss John Duffy has challenged his team to show improvement for their Summer Bash fixture after being critical of the error rate in the defeat to Leigh Centurions last weekend.

Rovers head to Blackpool to play top four Betfred Championship rivals Halifax on the back of their worst run of the season with three straight defeats to Toulouse, Hull and Leigh and know they are in for another testing 80 minutes against opponents who have improved from a sticky start to the campaign.

Just three points separate the two teams before kick-off with Halifax having a game in hand so the importance of the fixture will not be lost on anyone.

Featherstone are now down to fourth place, but are one of three teams on 20 points so stand to gain big if they do their bit with victory while Toronto take on Leigh and Toulouse tackle London Broncos over the Bash weekend.

But they will have to show a reaction after disappointing elements in their home game with Leigh last weekend.

“We started well, but then we started erroring with good ball,” said head coach Duffy.

“We wanted to be error free for as long as we could because you can’t afford to error against full-time teams or part-time teams in our league.

“I think there were four or five back to back errors in good ball, really simple ones whether we’d gone through and tried to offload or got on the edge of someone or just run into touch. It’s just not good enough at this level against the best teams.

“I thought we came out in the second half and picked ourselves up, got back into it then errored again. It’s just not good enough and we’ve got to have a good look at ourselves now because we go to the Bash and play Halifax, who are playing well at the minute as well.

“We’ve got to make sure we learn and get better because in the big games we haven’t learned.

“We’ve got to look within, look at ourselves and try and get better for next week.

“Every game is a massive game for us now in the run-in and we’ve got to be at our best.”

Connor Farrell and Martyn Ridyard both had to go off with injuries, but Duffy refused to blame the disruptions as excuses.

He added: “We should be able to deal with injuries, it happens all the time in games and it’s nothing to do with how we performed.”