Featherstone chairman hails Eddie Hearn’s meeting with RFL officials as ‘step in right direction’ for rugby league

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS chairman Mark Campbell is delighted boxing supremo Eddie Hearn has met with Rugby Football League officials.

Matchroom Sport boss Hearn held discussions with the RFL’s interim chief executive Ralph Rimmer and Super League general manager Mark Foster at a hotel in London.

Campbell, who previously called for the Hearn family to take over rugby league’s reins following the recent departures of Nigel Wood and Roger Draper, hopes the meeting will prove a “step in the right direction”.

“I think I speak on behalf of many rugby league owners, chairmen and supporters when saying I would love to see what the Hearns could do with our sport,” said Campbell.

“You can dress it up however you like, but the game is approaching a crossroads and we need the right people, in the right places, with the right connections, leading the way.

“I am delighted a meeting between Eddie Hearn and RFL officials has taken place. It is certainly a step in the right direction for rugby league.

“There is a substantial television deal currently in place, which, along with the existing structure, was agreed and signed a fair few years ago now. It is set to run until the end of 2021.

“However, the television viewing world is rapidly changing. Since the contract commenced the landscape has altered and will change even more over the next few years. I believe the sport’s fanbase is tailor-made for such changes, however. Rugby league supporters are not only fans of a club but are fans of the game as a whole.

“I feel sure the modern-day rugby league fan would watch a live game every day if he or she could and. I believe, through streaming across a range of different devices, we can generate huge viewing figures and attract much bigger players in terms of commercial revenue.

“Sky have been massive for rugby league and continue to be so. Sky Go, in my opinion, would provide a fantastic platform for fans to get their fix - at any time.

“We must move with the times in order to stay relevant and worthy of investment. I believe the likes of Amazon Prime or Netflix could potentially consider the idea of owning the sport’s broadcast rights - at all levels. They could potentially purchase more specific rights to games, events or tournaments, as they do with football.

“People want to watch on demand and the current broadcast deal, albeit crucial for the sport’s current style of operation, is somewhat limiting. Bradford Bulls streamed their recent game at York, via Facebook, and over 120k viewers tuned in. The game has been since watched time and time again and the numbers are continuing to increase.

“We are currently unable to broadcast live, as a result of the restraints of the Sky contract over the Championship. This is allowing League 1 clubs to experiment and grow. It is also beginning to prove that the divisions outside of Super League do boast a significant value, which, in the past, has been disputed when it comes to broadcast deals.

“We are currently unable to enjoy the level of exposure, for example, which Toronto are enjoying - across the globe. They, as a non-member RFL club, have been able to piece together their own broadcast deal - outside of the Sky contract.

“The potential viewing figures would undoubtedly attract huge, blue-chip names to line up alongside rugby league.

“It would see us take the lead, as a sport, all over again. Rugby league has never been shy in trying out new technology and structures and this is the time to capitalise on these new and exciting opportunities.

“I believe, with the foresight, drive and reputation of the Hearns, we can do just that.

“We have to work together and I am certain Matchroom can ignite everyone’s ambition’s associated with the sport.

“The Hearn family and Matchroom Sport are associated with growth and success, which rugby league is badly craving and thoroughly deserves.

“We have a great product but, sadly, are still struggling to take it to market.

“Rugby league appears scared of its own shadow at times and this has to end for us to progress and reach new heights.”