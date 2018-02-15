Featherstone coach Duffy pleased with bench players

FEATHERSTONE Rovers coach John Duffy was delighted with the performances of bench players Gareth Hock, Brad Knowles, Matty Wildie and Mitch Clark in last Sunday’s 36-18 win against Toulouse at LD Nutrition Stadium.

Knowles and Wildie were recalled after missing the opening Betfred Championship game against Halifax.

Former England forward Hock (pictured), who was signed last month, had his third run out after making his first Featherstone appearance in their final pre-season game against Leeds Rhinos.

Clark - son of former Rovers hooker Trevor Clark - won the official Featherstone man of the match award on his second outing after joining Rovers on a month’s loan from neighbours Castleford Tigers.

“I thought our bench were superb,” said Duffy.

“They got a bit of game time and I was really happy with them.

“Obviously, Brad Knowles has not had a game for a while so he was chomping at the bit. He was really good and gave us a bit of aggression and Matty Wildie was really elusive round the ruck and got us some good metres there.

“Mitch Clark just carried on from the previous week. He was again really hard to handle. He takes some stopping when he’s running at the speed he travels.

“Gaz Hock was a lot better on Sunday. I thought he was outstanding. He was really enthusiastic and put himself about.”