Featherstone coach relishing top of table clash at London Broncos

BETFRED Championship joint leaders Featherstone Rovers and London Broncos put their 100 per cent records on the line when they lock horns in Sunday’s clash at West Ealing.

They have both won their first two matches and are one point ahead of third-placed Toronto who were held to an 8-8 draw at Barrow Raiders last weekend.

After home wins over Halifax and Toulouse, Rovers will aim to continue their flying start to the season when they play on the synthetic pitch at Trailfinders Sports Club.

London have started their campaign by beating Barrow 56-12 and Dewsbury Rams 12-0 under new head coach Danny Ward who replaced former Castleford Tigers hooker Andrew Henderson when he was appointed assistant coach at Super League club Warrington Wolves.

“Wardy is doing a great job down there since Hendo has left and moved on,” said Featherstone coach John Duffy.

“I watched London’s game last week and they looked really fluent in attack and they look a bit more aggressive in their defence as well.

“We’ll be smart this week and look after the boys and come up with a good game plan.

“We were happy with our win against Toulouse last Sunday but we won’t get ahead of ourselves. We’ve got to work hard because we’ve got another full-time team this weekend and it’s really tough down there.

“We’ve got to be smart because it’s a plastic pitch and a really fast surface. We’ve got to make sure we make the right decisions with our team selection.”

Featherstone recovered from 32-22 down with 11 minutes remaining to draw 32-32 at London in last season’s Super 8s thanks to Chris Ulugia’s late try and Ian Hardman’s touchline conversion.

“We are relishing playing them this weekend because we got a draw down there after I took over last year,” added Duffy.

“The Championship is going to be a really good competition to watch this year. We saw that last Sunday against Toulouse - it was a really high quality game.”