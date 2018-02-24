Featherstone coach: We need to make sure we get the result against Sheffield

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS are desperate to “get back on the horse” when they play host to Sheffield Eagles tomorrow (3pm).

Rovers will be looking to bounce back from last week’s 44-24 defeat at Betfred Championship leaders London Broncos.

“If we could have played on Monday we would have done,” said coach John Duffy.

“We want to get back on it and put things right.

“We’ve had a really tough and good week this week and we are looking forward to the game.”

Duffy admitted a poor first half performance hurt Rovers last Sunday and he wants to see them start better and make more use of their chances on attack.

Eagles are bottom of the table after three successive defeats, but Duffy warned: “If we’re not on the money they will grab the points off us.

“They are nowhere near a team that’ll be at the bottom of the table come the end of the season.

“But we have just got to look after ourselves, put some wrongs right and make sure we get the result.”