Featherstone Rovers 38 Swinton Lions 14: Cup progress comes at a hefty price

Featherstone Rovers’ 38-14 fourth round Challenge Cup win over Swinton Lions came at a cost as Thompson Teteh and Watson Boas both suffered potential long-term injuries.

Teteh sustained a suspected dislocated shoulder in the act of completing a first-half hat-trick on Saturday afternoon. Boas was withdrawn midway through the second half after copping a late shot. The extent of the injuries are still unclear, but Ryan Carr’s side battled through the adversity to book their spot in the fifth round. Rovers went ahead on four minutes through Teteh and never relinquished their grip on the tie. The Papa New Guinea international had missed Featherstone’s last four outings through injury.

Injured, Watson Boas. PIC: Ash Allen/SWpix.com

A potential clash with a Super League club awaits in the next round, with Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR, Salford Red Devils and London Broncos entering the competition in round five.

Featherstone were forced into a last-minute reshuffle as Kiedan Hartley pulled out after the warm-up, with winger Jack Render switching to full-back.

Render looked comfortable in the number one spot and caused Swinton plenty of problems in attack while fronting up well in defence.

Teteh scored a second try inside the opening 10 minutes before Gavin Bennion dragged the Lions back into the game.

Leeds Rhinos youngster Jack Broadbent put the hosts back in control with a try in the left corner. But he then knocked a high ball into the path of Michael Butt who dotted down to bring Swinton within two points. Teteh crashed over for his hat-trick on 25 minutes and that proved his last act.

Scott Wheeldon and Boas put the home side further ahead before the break and the result was beyond doubt early in the second half. Boas sent Brad Day diving over on 46 minutes before being withdrawn. Hooker Cameron King switched to half-back and made himself Rovers’ top try-scorer with his sixth in nine. Harry Aaronson scored a late consolation for Swinton.

Featherstone Rovers: Render, Broadbent, Teteh, Harrison, Hardcastle, Richardson, Boas, Lockwood, King, Makatoa, Wheeldon, Davies, Day. Subs: Beckett, Cooper, Maskill, Ormondroyd.

Swinton Lions: Hansen, Butt, Forsyth, Thomas, Aaronson, Smith, Fairclough, Bennion, Waterworth, Hall, Williams, Hatton, Acton. Subs: Brickhill, Ganson, Jones, Kenga.

Referee: Liam Moore

n Amateur neighbours Featherstone Lions put in a game performance but they were eventually out-gunned by pro’ visitors Doncaster, 46-6.