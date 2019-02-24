Featherstone Rovers 46 Halifax 16: Featherstone display top-five credentials with emphatic victory over Halifax

Featherstone Rovers displayed their top-five credentials with an emphatic victory over Yorkshire rivals Halifax at a foggy LD Nutrition Stadium.

The result moves Ryan Carr's side onto four points from their opening four games.

Luke Brisoce scored twice in the second half as Featherstone defeated Halifax.

There is still plenty of rugby to be played, however, in - if the first four rounds are anything to go by - what promises to be a grueling and highly-competitive Championship campaign.

The result rounded off a special day for captain James Lockwood, who made his 150th appearance for the club after over seven years of service.

Halifax came into the contest having won two of their first three games, but failed to test the Rovers defence for any sustained period.

Harry Newman, appearing on dual-registration from Leeds Rhinos, scored two superb tries while Cameron King, Luke Briscoe, bagging a brace of his own, Jack Render, Luke Cooper and James Lockwood also got their names on the score-sheet.

Cameron King opened the scoring. PIC: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images.

The home side started strongest, earning the game's first penalty and forcing a repeat set with a goal-line dropout to build the pressure on the visitors.

It didn't take long for the pressure to turn into points as King struck with a trademark effort, going from dummy half and forcing his way over.

The hosts doubled their lead minutes later as Ase Boas and Newman combined for a beautifully-worked try.

Boas intercepted an offload from Steve Tyrer deep in his own half before finding Newman on his inside. The Leeds Rhinos youngster sped clear from halfway to slide over between the uprights.

In a frantic opening quarter, Halifax hit back almost immediately.

After a few runs at the line, Scott Murrell looped a lovely cut-out pass to Will Sharp who dotted down unopposed.

The Yorkshire rivals matched each other for the remainder of the half but a quality piece of play from Newman put the hosts further in front as the half-time hooter sounded.

Brandon Moore looked set to break through the home defence but was hauled down by full-back Calum Turner.

From the resultant play, Newman jumped out of the line to snatch Ben White's pass and run 90 metres to dive over behind the posts.

The fog thickened as the teams came out for the second half but Halifax's chances of getting something from the game soon thinned.

Sharp lost the ball near his own line, allowing Luke Briscoe to pick up the scraps and power through the defenders for a fourth Rovers try.

Render put the home side further in front when he pocketed a kick to score in the corner.

On their first attack of the second half, Halifax reduced the deficit to 18 points.

Tyrer flipped the ball out the back to Shaun Robinson who, on his return to the LD Nutrition Stadium, ran in behind to plant down.

Featherstone restored their four-try cushion as Briscoe ran a brilliant line to take the ball 40 metres out and sprint clear to ground under the posts.

And the game was well wrapped up just over 10 minutes from time when Luke Cooper steamed over next to the posts.

Halifax added a consolation when a well-worked moved saw White send Quentin Lalau-Togaga'e over.

Rovers had the final say as James Lockwood scored in the far corner to take their points tally past the 40-point mark for the second home game in a row.

Featherstone Rovers: Turner, Briscoe, Teteh, Newman, Render, A. Boas, W. Boas, Wheeldon, King, Smith, Day, Walters, Lockwood. Subs: Davies, Cooper, Maskill, Hardcastle.

Halifax: Lalau-Togaga'e, Sharp, Tyrer, Saltonstall, Robinson, Murrell, White, Fleming, Kaye, Fairbank, Larroyer, Grady, Grix. Subs: Kavanagh, Kidd, Moore, Barber.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths