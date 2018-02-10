Featherstone Rovers are third favourites to finish top of table

FEATHERSTONE Rovers are 10-1 third favourites to finish top of the Championship in the regular season with competition sponsors Betfred.

Leigh Centurions, relegated from Super League last season, are 5-6 favourites.

Promoted Toronto Wolfpack, who won 34-12 at Leigh in the opening game, are next in the betting at even money.

Featherstone play both Leigh and Toronto next month.

They visit the Centurions on Sunday, March 4, and host Toronto at LD Nutrition Stadium on Good Friday, March 30.

The full list of Betfred odds for the regular season is:

Leigh 5-6, Toronto evens, Featherstone 10-1, Toulouse 20-1, London 40-1, Halifax 66-1, Batley 200-1, Dewsbury 200-1, Sheffield 250-1, Swinton 500-1, Barrow 500-1, Rochdale 500-1.