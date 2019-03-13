Featherstone Rovers bolster squad with signing of Cook Island international

Featherstone Rovers have continued to bolster their squad with the signing of Cook Islander Makahesi Makatoa.

The 26-year-old forward played under Rovers boss Ryan Carr for New South Wales Cup side Mounties last year.

He was named the club's Player of the Year and insists he "can't wait" to start working under Carr again.

“I can’t wait to get over and start playing some footy and team back up with Ryan, as he was a big part of my year last year," he said.

“Hopefully I can continue to play well for him and his team this year.

“I can't wait to rip in and work hard for my teammates, and I hope to bring a lot of energy to the team.”

Makatoa has become the latest name to join Rovers, with the club announcing the loan signings of Ben Reynolds and Tom Holmes in recent weeks.

The Cook Island international is scheduled to arrive in England on Sunday and will be in contention to face Dewsbury Rams on March 24.

Head coach Carr said: “It’s a really good signing for us. He was really influential in the previous team that I coached and I’m really pleased he wants to come over here.

“I know he’s a good team first player and he plays with his heart on his sleeve and he gives 100% every week.

“He’s got good punch in his carry, he runs hard. I think he’ll complement our already strong pack really well.

“He’s effort on effort just like the other guys here, so I think he’ll fit in really well with the squad that we’ve already built.”