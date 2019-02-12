Featherstone Rovers boss Ryan Carr delighted with display in first victory

Ryan Carr heaped praise on his Featherstone squad after they picked up their first win of the season in convincing fashion on Sunday afternoon.

A superb second-half display saw Rovers triumph 42-14 over Batley Bulldogs to claim their first victory since Carr’s appointment in December.

Josh Walters is congratulated after scoring against Batley on Sunday.PIC: Ash Allen/SWPix.com.

Rovers' recruits from Papa New Guinea all grabbed a try each while former Parramatta hooker Cameron King scored his second try in as many matches.

Dual-reg players Cameron Smith and Brad Singleton also got their names on the scoresheet as Rovers got their Championship campaign up and running.

“I am really happy for the boys and for everyone involved at the club,” said Carr.

“It has been a different pre-season, I suppose is what you can call it, everything has happened really quickly.

Carr says the spirit within his Rovers squad has made it easy for players to settle. PIC: Ash Allen/SWPix.com.

“But the way the boys have handled it and got on with their job and come together in such a short space of time is pleasing to see.”

Featherstone have made good use of their dual-registration agreement with Leeds Rhinos in their first two league outings, with the trio of Luke Briscoe, Smith and Singleton included in last weekend's squad.

On-loan Castleford full-back Calum Turner has also played in the club’s first two matches this season.

But Carr insists that their is a great spirit amongst his squad, making it easy for those coming in on a temporary basis to settle quickly.

“It would be hard if the players weren’t so good about it,” added Carr when asked what it was like juggling a squad with dual-reg and loan players.

“The players look after each other, some of them meet each other for the first time and they are great with each other straight away.

"I am very fortunate to have a good playing group, that all buy into it and they will continue to do that.”

On Turner's future at the club, Carr added: "I don't know what that looks like past the month with Cas and their position.

"At the moment, we are focused on working hard with Calum and trying to get him up to speed with the play calls and how we work as a club."