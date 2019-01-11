Featherstone Rovers boss Ryan Carr set to arrive in UK on Tuesday

Incoming Featherstone Rovers head coach Ryan Carr is scheduled to arrive in the UK on Tuesday morning.

The club has confirmed that the former Mounties chief's visa has been approved and he has now booked a flight that will see him arrive early next week.

Ryan Carr.

Carr previously met with his Rovers squad in December, when he was first appointed, before flying back to Australia to finalise his visa application.

“Our passports were delivered back today with Visas all cleared to go," he told the club website.

“My wife and I went straight to the travel agent and have booked our flights.

“We are departing from Sydney on Monday 14th and land in Manchester on Tuesday morning.

“This means I will be over for the full week of training ahead of the Halifax friendly and most importantly, it means I will be over for good.”

“I’m very excited to get over and I can't wait to get settled in and back with the squad.

“It’s been a long process, but we got there.

“I would like to thank everyone at the club who helped us through this period and the Featherstone supporters for their patience.

“Now all of my focus can be directed towards coaching and I can’t wait to be over there at the club.”