Featherstone Rovers boss urges team to stick to game plan

Featherstone ROVERS boss John Duffy is urging his side to “kick on” as they aim to make it four wins in succession when at home to Rochdale Hornets in the Betfred Championship on Sunday.

Victory could see Rovers move clear of Toulouse in second place, with only four regular-season fixtures remaining and after beating Rochdale 42-0 away back in April they will start big favourites to pick up another two important points.

Head coach Duffy is not taking the win for granted, however, and is urging his side to stick to what they have been doing in their previous three games when they have run out convincing winners against Dewsbury Rams, Barrow Raiders and then, last Saturday, Sheffield Eagles.

“I thought we were very clinical against Sheffield, it was a good result for us,” said Duffy,

“We have simplified things over the past month or so, given the injuries we have suffered, and are grinding out the results.

“It is now about kicking on and sticking to the plan as we work towards the end of the regular season.

“I was pretty content with what we served up on Saturday in difficult conditions. We only had one lapse in concentration.

“I thought in the first half we were really good. We are grinding out some good results at the minute and I’m really happy for the boys.”

Duffy paid tribute to winger Luke Briscoe after he completed a rare feat.

Briscoe touched down in successive Betfred Championship games for Rovers, either side of a try-scoring appearance for Leeds Rhinos in Super League.

After helping Rovers beat Barrow Raiders nine days ago he joined Rhinos on a deal until the end of the season, featured in their loss to Catalans Dragons last Wednesday and then returned to Featherstone on dual-registration. The 24-year-old was among the try scorers in Rovers’ win at Sheffield.

Duffy said: “He played three games in seven days and scored in every one. He’s phenomenal, I’m glad we got him and he played fantastically well.”

Duffy reported no new injuries to come out of the Sheffield game.