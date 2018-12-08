Featherstone Rovers close to naming new head coach

Featherstone Rovers are understood to be on the verge of naming their new head coach.

Ryan Carr, who coaches, New South Wales Cup side Mounties, has emerged as the favourite to land the role at the LD Nutrition Stadium.

The 30-year-old was one of several coaches that chairman Mark Campbell met with while in Australia.

Carr is a former Wests Tigers and South Sydney Rabbitohs player and took his first coaching role with the Cronulla Sharks, working with the club’s youth setup. He then went on to coach the Rabbitohs under-20s before taking his role with the Mounties ahead of the 2018 campaign.

Rovers have been searching for a new head coach since John Duffy’s dismissal last month for failing to turn up to pre-season training.

Featherstone’s squad have continued to train without a head coach, with strength and conditioner Greg Stebbings and reserve team head coach Paul March leading the pre-season training sessions.