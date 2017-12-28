Featherstone Rovers coach pleased with where they are at

Featherstone Rovers assistant coach Jay Duffy believes the team is where they want to be at this stage of preparations for the new season.

After seeing Rovers come from behind at half-time to win 32-16 at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle Duffy praised the players for the way they are buying into what the coaching staff is looking for.

He said: “More or less everything’s on track. As soon as we watch it back we’ll be able to see what we need to fix up and what we need to get better at. But overall we are where we want to be.

“I was excited beforehand to see how well we’d go and how they would implement what we have been putting into them pre-season.

“It’s always good to win, especially against your local rivals.

“We played some good stuff and showed some good touches and it gives us a good gauge going into the next few friendlies.

“We ran against Wakefield on Saturday morning and showed some good touches, but it wasn’t full out and full contact so we weren’t sure where we were going to be at when the game kicked off. But we showed up well and everyone was buying into what the coaching staff is putting into them.

“I thought the effort and intensity was there from the start, but we were using it in the wrong way. We were a bit smarter in not using up and wasting as much energy in the second half.”

Duffy was pleased with the contributions of playmakers Martyn Ridyard, Tom Holmes and Anthony Thackeray, saying: “All three have got a bit of a click together and have been training really well. We’ve got others who can fit in and there is a really good atmosphere with the nines and the pivots. There’s still stuff they need to work on, but there is a good bond between them.”

Rovers lost forward James Lockwood to injury early on, but Duffy is hopeful it is not a serious knock.

He added: “James Lockwood got a slight tweak in his groin.

“He’s going to be a big player for us this season and we didn’t need to put him back on. It wasn’t like a league game where he might have needed to go back on.

“We’ll get him in, in the next few days and see how he is. Hopefully it’s not too bad.”