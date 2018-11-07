Featherstone Rovers duo impress against England Knights

Incoming Featherstone Rovers duo Ase and Watson Boas played a starring role as Papa New Guinea defeated England Knights 32-22 in Port Moresby on Saturday.

The brothers, who are set to arrive at the LD Nutrition Stadium in January, were at the heart of the action at the Oil Search Stadium.

Ase crossed for a try while 12 points from the boot of Watson helped the hosts come from behind to claim victory and level the two-match series.

The Knights looked on course for victory as they led 18-6 just before the break with tries from Warrington’s Tom Lineham, Wigan’s Tom Davies and the Leeds full-back Jack Walker.

But the Kumuls responded with 24 unanswered points to put themselves out of sight.

Watson Boas scored his first points of the game when he converted Nixon Putt’s first-half try.

A second conversion from Watson followed after a try from Justin Olam reduced the half-time deficit to just six points.

Brother Ase then got his name on the scoresheet as his try helped pull PNG level five minutes into the second half.

Two further tries from David Mead and Nene Macdonald, both converted by Watson Boas, put the hosts 12 points in front.

Lineham scored England’s first and last points of the half with 10 minutes to go when he dotted down a Chris Atkin kick. PNG had the final say as Watson Boas kicked a penalty to take his points tally to 12.

Elsewhere, Rovers boss and Scotland co-head coach John Duffy will have to go through World Cup qualification play-offs following a 50-12 defeat against Wales in the European Championship.

Scotland are now unable to finish inside the top two - who are granted passage to the 2021 World Cup - after two losses from two.

Scotland led 12-8 at the break before a poor second half gave Wales victory.