Featherstone Rovers expect record sales for Summer Bash strip which will be unveiled next week

FEATHERSTONE Rovers will unveil the strip their players will wear at this year’s Summer Bash next week.

Rovers face Halifax at Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road ground on Saturday, May 26 (5.15pm) and they are expecting record-breaking sales for replicas of their Summer Bash strip which will feature the logo of Klockner Pentaplast Group who recently announced its acquirement of Linpac Packaging, Featherstone’s main sponsors.

The acquisition of Linpac has led to the formation of the multi-billion pound packaging specialists KP Food and Consumer Products division.

KP Food and Consumer Products will see their new logo take centre stage on Featherstone’s Summer Bash strip.

Rovers officials are delighted to see Linpac Packaging continue their support of Featherstone, via KP, as the club’s main partner for the fifth-consecutive season.

The famous partnership, which began back in 1980 as the first-ever shirt sponsorship deal in rugby league, is to remain in place until at least the end of the 2019 season.

Rovers general manager Davide Longo said: “We are thrilled to be continuing one of the sport’s longest-standing and most successful partnerships into what is a new era for a very notable name in the business world.

“We have recently held discussions with representatives of kp and talks have been hugely positive about the future of our agreement.

“Despite the change in name, their support will be as strong as it has ever been and we have worked closely with the team there to ensure the kp branding can appear on our newest replica and playing jerseys.

“The Summer Bash is a unique occasion and one which shows off the Championship to a wider audience, providing a superb platform for kp to debut as the club’s main partner.

“Without giving too much away in terms of the shirt’s design, we believe it will be a massive hit with supporters.

“We are expecting record-breaking sales and, with that, will come unprecedented exposure for the newest commercial name to arrive at the LD Nutrition Stadium.”

The German packaging giant’s acquisition of Linpac Packaging has created a global market leader in food and consumer packaging. The combined expertise of the two businesses will expand KP’s capabilities in new geographies.

Roxy Walker, the European marketing communications manager for KP, said: “As we enter a new phase of business under the KP brand, we are extremely pleased to continue supporting the Rovers and, of course, our local community during these exciting times.

“We wish the team every success for the rest of the season and will continue to cheer them on.”

After a short break in the partnership, the company renewed its shirt sponsorship in 1983 and became the main backer of the club until 1990.

Linpac returned as commercial partner in 2013 before becoming the club’s main sponsor again in 2014.