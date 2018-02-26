Featherstone Rovers find out tomorrow who they face in Challenge Cup

THREE times Challenge Cup winners Featherstone Rovers find out tomorrow who they play in the fourth round of this season’s Ladbrokes-sponsored competition on the weekend of March 17-18.

Eleven Betfred Championship teams will enter the draw alongside the 13 winning sides from last weekend’s third round ties.

Rob Parker and Andrew Henderson will make the draw live on the BBC Sport website tomorrow (Tuesday) from 7pm.

Challenge Cup winner Parker lifted the Challenge Cup in 2003 with Bradford Bulls.

Henderson is now Warrington Wolves assistant coach after three seasons as head coach of Betfred Championship side London Broncos. He played for Castleford Tigers, Barrow Raiders, Newcastle Thunder, Sheffield Eagles, Salford Red Devils and Widnes Vikings.