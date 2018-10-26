Featherstone Rovers Foundation gets big recognition

Featherstone Rovers Foundation are hoping that their recognition at the RFL Community Awards will help spark further growth.

The Rovers Foundation was awarded the Play Touch Rugby League Licensee of the Year and Touch Rugby League Player of the Year at the RFL Community Awards in Manchester.

Neil Hutchinson took home the Player of the Year Award while Daniel Kelleher and Kieran Murphy accepted the Licensee award.

The pair, who work as volunteers, have welcomed nearly 100 people to the touch rugby sessions. And Murphy feels it is “extra special” to have all the foundation’s hard work recognised at Old Trafford.

“It was just real good to get recognised, but then to go to Old Trafford made it that bit extra-special,” said Murphy.

“Me and Daniel are both volunteers. We’re both constantly on social media trying to get people involved and we’ve had nearly 100 people down this year.

“We just want to keep doing what we’re doing now and hopefully we can win it again next year.”

Murphy also praised the work of Player of the Year Hutchinson.

He continued: “I’d like to thank everyone for coming down. Neil won Player of the Year award and he’s been great.

“He got 6-7 people down and brought some females.

“That’s an area where we’ve struggled in the past, but now we’ve got four females regularly attending, which is great and means we can enter competitions too.

“Hopefully people will see we’ve wont these awards and we can keep growing.

“People sometimes think it will be competitive, but it’s a social thing.

“We have a laugh, everyone’s welcoming and it’s obviously a good way to improve your fitness and your rugby skills without playing full contact.

“That means we can have men, women and all ages playing and get everyone involved.”

The Featherstone Foundation’s Rugby League Development Officer, Paul March, was also recognised for his work in the community.

The former Wakefield Trinity and Huddersfield Giants player was nominated for Sky Try Project Coach of the Year.

This came from his work in delivering the Sky Try Project to 1,100 children in 22 schools across the Wakefield District.

Play Touch Rugby League runs every Monday at the LD Nutrition Stadium.

The price is £3 per player and sessions begin at 6.30pm at the training pitch and run from March until November.

The weekly games are aimed at being purely social and anyone can turn up and play without having to commit to being on a regular team.

For more information about touch rugby league contact Foundation volunteer Kieran Murphy on 07575222232.

Elsewhere, Rovers fans have until the end of October to secure early-bird prices for 2019 memberships.