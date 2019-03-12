Featherstone Rovers handed all-Championship tie in Challenge Cup fourth round

Featherstone Rovers have been handed an all-Championship tie in the fourth round of the Coral Challenge Cup.

Rovers were drawn at home to Swinton Lions during Tuesday evening's draw, held in Bradford.

They will host their Championship counterparts at the LD Nutrition Stadium on the weekend beginning March 30.

Ryan Carr's side will get a good indication of the test they will face in the fourth round when they travel to face Swinton in the Betfred Championship this weekend.

Meanwhile, amateur sides Featherstone Lions and Lock Lane were both drawn against professional sides after winning their respective round three ties last weekend.

The Lions will host League One side Doncaster Knights while Lock Lane will travel to the first-ever Challenge Cup winners, Batley Bulldogs.

The Lions beat York Acorn 20-10 in round three while Lock Lane defeated Wigan St Jude's 24-4.

One game will be selected for live coverage on the BBC Sport website, with another to be shown on the OurLeague app.

The full draw is as follows: Keighley Cougars v Bradford Bulls, Whitehaven v Rochdale Hornets, Featherstone Lions v Doncaster, Barrow Raiders v York City Knights, Hunslet v Halifax, Featherstone Rovers v Swinton Lions, Sheffield Eagles v Leigh Centurions, Dewsbury Rams v West Hull, Workington Town/Siddal v Newcastle Thunder, Thatto Heath Crusaders v North Wales Crusaders, Batley Bulldogs v Lock Lane, Oldham v Widnes Vikings.