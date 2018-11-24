Featherstone Rovers ladies holding a recruitment night

Featherstone Rovers Ladies are aiming to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming Women’s Super League season.

The Ladies will be holding a recruitment night this Monday (November 26) at the Featherstone Rovers Centre of Excellence from 7pm-9pm.

The evening is open to all players who will be aged 17 or older from February 1, 2019.

Current players will also be present as head coach Jonny Payne looks to add to his squad as Rovers head into their second year in Women’s Super League.

In their first season, Featherstone managed just one win from their 12 games.

Super League looks set to expand next season with Wakefield Trinity on the verge of joining the division –- making it an eight-team league.

That will give Rovers two local derbies to look forward to in 2019 with Castleford Tigers already in Super League.

Anyone wishing to attend Monday’s session should register their details on the club website. For further information, contact Rovers Foundation Officer Jim Dyson on jim.dyson@featherstonerovers.co.uk.