Featherstone Rovers looking for new head coach after Duffy’s contract terminated

Featherstone Rovers have confirmed that they have parted company with head coach John Duffy.

In a statement the club said: “Duffy was due to attend work last week (November 12), which coincided with the first day of pre-season training. Unfortunately he failed to attend work and has not done so in the time since.

“The club have taken legal advice in relation to issues surrounding Duffy’s conduct and have today terminated his contract, as a result of his actions of gross misconduct.

“It is disappointing that the club has had to take this stance, especially after Duffy was awarded an extension to his contract, through to the end of the 2020 season.”

Rovers are unhappy that Duffy has reportedly been in talks with Leigh Centurions.

The club added: “It also appears that Duffy has been engaged in discussions with Leigh Centurions, to take over as head coach. Formal action is now being taken against Duffy for breach of contract and Leigh for inducement to breach contract.

“As this is a legal matter, it would be inappropriate for the club to make any additional comments at this stage.

In the meantime, strength and conditioner Greg Stebbings and reserve team head coach Paul March are leading preseason training sessions, while the club actively searches for a new head coach.”