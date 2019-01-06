Featherstone Rovers lose out to Dewsbury Rams in Yorkshire Cup

Featherstone Rovers crashed out of the new Yorkshire Cup at the first round stage after suffering a narrow 20-14 defeat to Dewsbury Rams.

Rovers, who were without a number of first team players for different reasons and still without head coach Ryan Carr, who was still in Australia, gave a much improved performance to their 56-0 defeat to Castleford Tigers the previous week, but were made to pay for a slow start.

The Rams scored first when Alex Brown pounced on a bobbling ball. They then extended their lead through Lucas Walshaw down the short side and were 10-0 up before Featherstone put their first points on the board as Josh Walters got on the end of a grubber kick by Morgan Punchard.

Into the second half Rovers thought they had scored again when Kiedan Hartley went over, but play was called back for a knock-on.

Dewsbury were reduced to 12 men when Robbie Ward was sent to the sin-bin and Featherstone made use of the extra man with trialist Jimmy McDaniel going over impressively in the corner.

Jordan Tansey added the extras to take Featherstone level and they were looking the dominant side until Jordan Andrade powered over to restore the hosts’ lead.

Rovers hit back through another of their trialists trying to win a contract, Macauley Hallett, as he forced his way through down the left against his former club.

But Tansey was unable to convert, leaving Featherstone two points behind, and Tom Halliday sealed the Rams’ victory three minutes form time, pouncing on a ball which appeared to be going dead.

Dewsbury now progress to the semi-finals of the Yorkshire Cup, while Featherstone will face one of the other defeated sides in their next pre-season game.

Scorers - Dewsbury: Tries A Brown, Walshaw, Andrade, Halliday; goals Sykes 2. Featherstone: Tries Walters, McDaniel, Hallett; goal Tansey.

Dewsbury Rans: Thomas; Morton, Leeming, Igbinedion, A Brown; Sykes, S Brown; Harrison, Ward, Nicholson, Walshaw, Knowles, Trout. Subs: Halliday, Ray, Halmshaw, Andrade, Mackay, Garrett, Richardson.

Featherstone Rovers: Tansey; McDaniel, Hallett, Walters, Hartley; Richardson, Punchard; Cooper, Maskill, Ormondroyd, Day, Waite-Pullan, Lockwood. Subs: Davies, Darley, James Harrison, French, Beckett, Hawkins.

Half-time: 10-4.

Attendance: 1,504.