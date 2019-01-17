Featherstone Rovers: March pleased with display by youthful side

Stand-in Rovers boss Paul March was pleased with the performance from Featherstone despite their 14-10 defeat against NCL side Hunslet Club Parkside.

Featherstone included just seven senior players in their 20-man squad, with the other numbers made up by reserve or trial players. March feels the contest was a good run out for the club’s younger players, most of who will make up the reserve set up in 2019.

“We probably won’t – apart from the Hull reserves – come up against a better team in the reserve league,” said March.

“The reserves lads only started training on Tuesday. The trialists have been in since pre-season along with the first team.

“The young lads will build from this, Kiedan Hartley played really well at full-back in the first half. We moved him to the wing in the second half, that was always in the plan as well.

“They have got to take confidence from this, we only touched the ball as a group on Friday so there were massive positives. The results don’t matter, it is about getting the combinations in and some minutes for the boys.”

Parkside received plaudits for their performance in a 34-4 defeat at York City Knights two weeks ago.

March was insisted he was always expecting a “tough” contest but was happy with how his younger players stood up to the challenge.

He added: “I thought we played well, obviously they are a good amateur side, they have come through the ranks in the NCL and they went unbeaten last year.

“We always knew it was going to be tough, our young boys handled it quite well.

“It takes a lot out of you when are defending against some big lads, but they just kept on coming and coming.

“Hunslet came and put in a good performance. They have some quality players in their side, and probably should be playing at a higher level than they are.”