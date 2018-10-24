Featherstone Rovers recruit is chosen in PNG squad

New Featherstone Rovers recruit Ase Boas has been drafted into the Papa New Guinea squad to face England Knights.

The Kumuls and Paul Anderson’s England Knights will lock horns in a two-test series, with the first game taking place this Saturday at the Lae Rugby League ground.

Boas and fellow countryman Brandon Nima have now been called up to the PNG squad following the withdrawals of Lachlan Lam and Stanford Talita.

The 29-year-old will take the place of Lam who has returned to his club Sydney Roosters to begin pre-season training.

The 17-man Kumuls squad will be announced tomorrow (Thursday) with Boas’ brother, Watson, also in contention for a place against the Knights.

Featherstone announced the signings of the brothers at the beginning of September.

The pair represented Papa New Guinea at the 2017 World Cup and were an integral part of the PNG Hunters’ side that won the Intrust Super Cup last year.

The brothers are set to arrive at Featherstone in January, following the conclusion of the two-game series with England Knights.

For 29-year-old Ase, it will not be his first time playing on British soil.

He represented PNG at the 2013 World Cup while younger brother Watson had to wait until last year to establish himself on the international scene.

He scored the winning try against Ireland as the Kumuls reached the quarter finals before losing out to England.

Both players were also a part of PNG’s gold medal winning rugby league nines team at the 2015 Pacific Games.

The second test between the Knights and the Kumuls will be played on Saturday, November 3.

That game will take place at the 15,000-capacity Oil Search National Football Stadium, which hosted great scenes and contests at last year’s World Cup.