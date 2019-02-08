Featherstone Rovers’s game with Batley is ‘must-win’ says coach

Featherstone Rovers boss Ryan Carr insists that this weekend’s game against Batley is “must win” after their opening-day defeat against Bradford Bulls.

Featherstone’s home campaign gets underway this Sunday (3pm) as Batley Bulldogs pay a visit to the LD Nutrition Stadium.

Matt Diskin’s side were on the end of a surprising 22-18 defeat against Barrow Raiders in their first league game of 2019.

Carr was pleased with how fluent Rovers looked at Bradford, after a number of players arrived only a few weeks before the start of the season.

“We are a really new team, a couple of players only arrived in the last 10 days,” he said.

“While it is not an excuse and we will never make an excuse, it is reality - we need time together.

“I am really hoping that we get to work again this week because we haven’t got all the time in the world. We need to get better for next week because next week is a game we need to win now.

“We are back at home and hopefully we will have good turnout and good support.

“There were a few that turned out at Bradford and that was great but Bradford made it home and had a big support base. We hope to have that next week because we need to bounce back and bounce back quickly.”

Cameron King was one of Featherstone’s standout performers in the loss to Bradford but Carr insists that the emphasis is on more than one player.

He added: “It is great to have Cameron, he brings NRL experience with him.

“At the same time, he knows he has an important role in the team but there are 16 other players that run out each week.

“It is not up to one player, we build ourselves on the squad and we expect everyone to do their job.

“I think he will get even better as he goes along.

“He will learn a lot from the conditions, he is not used to them but I am looking forward to building with the team that I have got.”