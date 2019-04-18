Featherstone Rovers: Short turnaround will help us says Jack Render

Four points from four is the target for Featherstone Rovers over the Easter period, insists utility back Jack Render.

The former Castleford Tigers academy captain was one of Featherstone’s stand-out performers in the dramatic Challenge Cup defeat at Bradford Bulls on Sunday and could be set for a testing long weekend.

Rovers have arguably the toughest double-header, with third-placed York City Knights first up at the LD Nutrition Stadium tomorrow.

Featherstone will then host league leaders Toronto Wolfpack, who have lost just once in nine games this year, on Easter Monday.

“We have shown through the season that we can perform and be up there with the best teams in the league,” said Render.

“For 70 minutes against Bradford, we executed the gameplan perfectly.

“But the last 10 minutes, Bradford got their tails up and we couldn’t stop them and we are disappointed about that.”

Featherstone surrendered an 18-point deficit with just eight minutes remaining at Odsal on Sunday afternoon.

But Render is hoping the short turnaround will help Rovers, as they quickly look to right the wrongs from last weekend.

“The short turnaround will help us, the best way to get over a tough loss is to get straight back into it,” he added.

“York and Toronto are two tough teams but we are confident in our own abilities and we feel we can go and get the results needed.”

Rovers have lost just one home game in 2019 and Render isn’t keen to let that record change in the coming days.

The utility back moved to Featherstone from Castleford ahead of the current campaign, but did spend time in the Featherstone academy system as a youth player.

And the former Castleford academy captain is eager to give the Rovers faithful something to cheer after last Sunday’s disappointment.

He said: “I know how passionate and how great the fans are and I know they will stick by us.

“Every team wants to make their home ground a fortress and we do pride ourselves on how we play at home.

“Nothing is going to change, we want four points out of four out of York and Toronto.”

Render was deployed at full-back at Odsal last weekend, having filled in for Kiedan Hartley against Swinton Lions in the Challenge Cup fourth round.

The Castleford-born player has appeared on the wing for the majority of his appearances this term.

However, he insists it is important to be able to play in a number of positions.

“I just want to be playing as much as possible,” Render added.

“I haven’t really played at full-back much throughout my career.

“It is about learning from other players in the team and if you want to make it at this level, you need to be able to have some adaptability.”

Rovers’ clash with York kicks off at 6pm.