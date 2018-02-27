Featherstone Rovers sign major sponsorship deal with fast-growing company

FEATHERSTONE Rovers have signed a major sponsorship deal with Task Utilities who have moved their day-to-day operations to the LD Nutrition Stadium site.

Specialists in fibre cabling installation, Task Utilities are one of the UK’s fastest-growing companies in their field.

As part of their substantial backing of Championship club Featherstone, their branding will appear within the Wentvalley Stand following the launch of ‘The Stable’ and ‘Percy’s Big Day Out’ - a brand-new community initiative.

‘The Stable’ has been created to provide an area for youngsters to enjoy all of the action alongside official Rovers mascot Percy The Pit Pony.

Task Utilities have taken over the naming rights of the Rovers’ newly-refurbished corporate and banqueting facilities, resulting in the launch of The Task Utilities Premier Suite.

The company, headed by Carl Ali and Darren Reed, has assisted Rovers in improving the club’s own infrastructure.

Ali said: “Supporting the club and the local community is high on our agenda as a growing company.

“We understand the importance developing long-lasting relationships with all of our stakeholders and will be working hard, alongside the club’s management to support the local community.

“We are particularly fond of the hard work being carried out by the club - through the Featherstone Rovers Foundation - and Percy The Pit Pony.

“Visiting schools in the area offers a great way for young people to get involved in sport and seeing this across social media channels has a very positive effect.”

Reed said: “We are beginning now to look at other ways in which we can increase our support of the club going into 2019.

“We are discussing the idea of partnership events and concerts being held at the LD Nutrition Stadium and look forward to seeing how our talks progress over the coming months.”

Rovers general manager Davide Longo has spoken of his delight after seeing the club add another notable name to its commercial portfolio.

“We are delighted to welcome Task Utilities to the club,” said Longo.

“Task Utilities recognise the club’s ethos and wished to become a part our initiative which offers children and their families the opportunity to experience a live sporting event through subsidising the price of gameday tickets.

“In addition, Task Utilities opted to become a corporate partner and they feel the re-naming of our corporate suite, The Task Utilities Premier Suite, will greatly benefit their business through utilising the facility on a daily basis.”