Featherstone Rovers sign Walters from Leeds Rhinos

Super League winner Josh Walters has signed for Featherstone Rovers.

The 24-year-old utility player scored the decisive try for Leeds Rhinos in their 2015 Super League Grand Final victory over Wigan Warriors and has made 89 professional appearances.

Walters said: “I’m really excited to get involved. I’ve been down for a couple of games already this year, but it’s good to make the move here.

“It’s a really good squad this year at Featherstone and Ryan’s come in as coach.

“He’s done a lot of one-to-one stuff with me already, which is a really positive thing.

“Now I just want to give my all for Featherstone.”

He added: “I just want us to achieve to our potential.

“We’ve got some big name overseas signings with some really good local lads as well, so we can do some big things in the Championship this year.”

Walters, who will be sponsored by MOT City, will be a familiar face to the supporters at the LD Nutrition Stadium, having previously made 21 appearances for the club on dual-registration from Leeds Rhinos.

Rovers head coach Ryan Carr said: “Josh is great to have around. He has great energy at training and in the game.

“He brings a lot of enthusiasm, intent and experience.

“He’s done a lot in a successful career so far and I’m sure he’s got a lot ahead of him too.

“He knows the playing group here and I’ve worked closely with him in the preseason while he’s been here through dual-reg and he’s been great.

“His versatility is great for us. He’s got a great skillset and he’s only 24, so I envisage he’s still got a heap of improving to do from all the success he’s had, he’s going to have a lot more to come.

“This move should give him more consistency in his game and hopefully get the best out of him for himself and the club.”

Walters will be available for selection in Featherstone’s home opener against Batley Bulldogs at the LD Nutrition Stadium on Sunday (3pm kick-off).

Carr added: “I’m really looking forward to it. It’s our first game at home and hopefully we can get a good crowd behind the boys.

“I know we had a good turnout at Bradford, which was much appreciated by the playing group and we’re hopeful of getting a really strong following here at home this year.

“We’re looking to get off to a good start and play our best footy here at home.”

Tickets for the match are on sale now and can be bought online and in the Rovers Superstore.