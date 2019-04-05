Featherstone Rovers star: French high-flyers pose big challenge

Featherstone Rovers returned to winning ways last weekend but Toulouse Olympique pose another “big challenge,” says star hooker Cameron King.

The 27-year-old feels it is important for Rovers to back-up their victory over Swinton Lions when they return to league action on Saturday.

Featherstone have blown hot and cold in the Betfred Championship this season, winning four and losing four of their first eight games.

Toulouse sit in second spot, just two points behind leaders Toronto Wolfpack, despite a slow start to the season when they lost their opening two matches.

The French outfit have since won six games on the bounce and had the benefit of week’s rest due to them not competing in this year’s Challenge Cup.

“I am looking forward to it, I have never been there,” said King ahead of Rovers’ trip to the south of France.

“They are a really good footy side as well.

“It is a big challenge, we will have another good week at training and look forward to getting over there.”

King scored in Featherstone’s Challenge Cup victory last weekend and added of his first experience in the competition: “It was good. It was good conditions, and I thought we put together a performance we can be proud.

“The challenge now is back it up in the regular season.”

The former NRL hooker has now scored six tries in nine appearances for Featherstone, making him the club’s top try-scorer for 2019. The World Club Challenge winner was linked with a move back to Australia last week but insists he is feeling settled in England.

He said: “The boys have really welcomed me and the fans as well. Hopefully we can do them all proud and keep getting better each week.

“It is a bit of fun scoring tries. Our forwards have been laying a really good platform, getting us forward. And our outside backs are coming in and taking some really strong, tough carries.

“We are starting to understand the game plan a lot better with Carry (Ryan Carr) as coach and starting to execute it, which makes a difference.”

Featherstone are four points behind Toulouse with around a quarter of the season gone.

Head coach Ryan Carr could welcome back a number of players this week, with more players likely to be made available by dual-reg partners Leeds Rhinos.

Carr added: “We have got Toulouse now, that is our only focus and our only priority. If we can put on a performance like we did against Toulouse, we will give ourselves the best chance.”