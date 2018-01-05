Featherstone Rovers suspend Griffin pending internal investigation

FEATHERSTONE Rovers have suspended veteran prop Darrell Griffin pending an internal investigation.

The 36-year-old former Wakefield, Huddersfield, Leeds and Salford forward, who played twice for England in 2010, signed a new one-year contract in November.

He joined Rovers in November, 2015, on a two-year deal and has made 61 appearances in his two seasons with Featherstone.

In a statement, Rovers said: “Featherstone Rovers can confirm that front-row forward Darrell Griffin has been suspended pending an internal investigation.

“The club will be making no further comment at this time.”