Featherstone Rovers travel to North Wales in Challenge Cup

FEATHERSTONE Rovers visit Wrexham-based League One club North Wales Crusaders in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fourth round on the weekend of March 17-18.

Normanton Knights will host Rochdale Hornets.

Pilkington Recs, the lowest ranked community club remaining in the competition, were drawn away against League One side Coventry Bears.

Cumbrian community side Kells were rewarded with a home tie against Toronto Wolfpack.

Championship leaders London Broncos will travel to face Workington Town and Hunslet welcome Bradford Bulls.

A fourth round game will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website, the fixture chosen will be announced in due course.

The full third round draw is:

Hunslet v Bradford Bulls

Barrow Raiders v Sheffield Eagles

Workington Town v London Broncos

Halifax v Oldham

Kells v Toronto Wolfpack

North Wales Crusaders v Featherstone Rovers

Coventry Bears v Pilkington Recs

Whitehaven v Dewsbury Rams

Normanton Knights v Rochdale Hornets

Batley Bulldogs v Leigh Centurions

Doncaster v Newcastle Thunder

York City Knights v Swinton Lions