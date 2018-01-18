Featherstone Rovers will ‘not rush into anything’ with Gareth Hock’s debut

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS will get a full assessment of new signing Gareth Hock’s fitness before deciding when he will make his debut.

Hock missed the end of last season through injury. He hasn’t played since last July when he made his final appearance for Leigh Centurions against Salford Red Devils in Super League.

Rovers boss John Duffy is looking forward to seeing the experienced former England forward in action but he will not rush him.

“I’ve only seen Gaz over the weekend and we’ve got to get him in and get some testing done on him and see where he is up to physically and injury wise and stuff like that,” said Duffy.

“We’ve got some medical tests for him this week and we’ll take it from there.

“I don’t think we’ll rush into anything but obviously he’s going to add value to what we’ve already got and I’m really excited to see him put on a Fev shirt.”

Rovers have two remaining warm-up matches against York City Knights this Sunday and Leeds Rhinos on January 26 - both at home - before the opening Championship game against Halifax at LD Nutrition Stadium on February 4.

Duffy is keen to see more players in different positions before finalising his team for the opener.

“I’ve not seen enough players in certain positions yet so we’ve got to get through that over the next two games,” he added.

“Hopefully, everyone will have the chance to play in the positions we’ve given them in pre-season over the next couple of games and then it’s going to be tough to choose our starting 17 for the first league game.”

