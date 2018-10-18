Featherstone’s Brooks in Scotland squad

Featherstone Rovers player Sam Brooks has been selected in the Scotland 35-man train-on squad for the upcoming European Championships.

New head coaches Chris Chester and John Duffy have also included former Featherstone stars Dave Scott, Ben Hellewell and Frankie Mariano in the 35.

The European Championships will be contested between Scotland, Wales, Ireland and France.

The round-robin tournament will act as a qualifier for the 2021 World Cup with the top two nations granted automatic passage.

The bottom two sides will play in a further qualification group in 2019 which will include Italy, either Norway or Greece and the top two nations in European B, which will be decided this weekend.

Stirling-born Scott has 12 Scotland caps and has his sights set on a third World Cup.

“I’m looking forward to the upcoming European Championships,” he said. “It is always an honour to represent Scotland and I can’t wait to join up with the lads next week.”