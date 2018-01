FEATHERSTONE’S Betfred Championship fixture against Leigh Centurions at LD Nutrition Stadium next season has been brought a day.

The match wasa originally scheduled for Sunday, May 20, but will now be played the previous evening on Saturday, May 19.

It will kick off at 6pm.

Featherstone face Halifax in the Summer Bash at Blackpool the following Saturday, May 26 (5.15pm kick-off).