Featherstone’s match at North Wales called off - York’s cup game at Rovers goes ahead

FEATHERSTONE’S Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fourth round tie against North Wales Crusaders at Wrexham’s Queensbury Stadium this afternoon has been postponed.

The decision to call off the game was made at 10.45am after an initial inspection at 9am.

Following the pitch inspection, the Crusaders ground-safety officer also inspected the stadium’s surrounding areas.

The York City Knights v Swinton Lions Challenge Cup fourth round tie this afternoon which has been switched to Featherstone’s LD Nutrition Stadium has been given the go ahead following an inspection this morning.

The game kicks off at 3pm.

Admission is £15 adults and £10 concessions. There is free admission for under 16s.