Featherstone’s odds drift to 14-1 to finish top of table

FEATHERSTONE’S odds on finishing top of the Championship in the regular season have drifted from 8-1 to 14-1 with competition sponsors Betfred following Sunday’s 44-24 defeat at London Broncos.

Toronto Wolfpack are the new 8-11 odds on favourites followed by Leigh (5-4), London (10-1), Featherstone (14-1), Toulouse (25-1) and Halifax (100-1).

Tickets for Featherstone’s Championship game at Leigh on Sunday, March 4, have gone on sale. They are priced £23 adults, £18 (65-year-olds and 18-21 year-olds), £9 (12 to 17 year-olds) and £5 (5 to 11 year-olds).

Admission is free for under fives and Rovers junior members but junior tickets must be obtained before 5pm on Friday, March 2, from LD Nutrition Stadium.

For more information call 01977-702386 during normal office hours or visit the Rovers store.

Meanwhile, Featherstone Rovers Foundation are organising annual Easter half-term camps for children from Tuesday, April 3 to Friday, April 6.

Places are available priced £30 for four days.

Two camps are on offer from 9.30am until 3pm.

They are a multi-skills camp for children aged 6 to 11 and a dance, gymnastics and singing camp for children aged 4 to 14.

Places are limited and parents are advised to book early.

For multi-sports contact Paul March at paul.march@featherstonerovers.co.uk and for dance contact lauren.crowcroft@featherstonerovers.co.uk or telephone 01977-702386.