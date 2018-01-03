Featherstone’s soaring season ticket sales includes ‘host of new members’

FEATHERSTONE Rovers general manager Davide Longo says there are a “host of new members” among the club’s soaring membership sales for the 2018 season.

“We are extremely pleased with how are membership sales have progressed over the past few months,” said Mr Longo.

“They started strongly via our new direct-debit operation and in recent weeks have soared, in the days leading up to the early-bird deadline.

“We have been able to gather plenty of data, which will allow us to communicate better with supporters.

“And we have welcomed a host of new members to the club, with several who have not been members for some time coming on board too.

“The response has been very pleasing and should provide us with a boost as we aim to increase average attendances throughout the course of next season.

“With so much at stake in 2018, we are looking to turn the LD Nutrition Stadium into a fortress. The support of our fans, particularly on home turf, will prove crucial for us.

“We are invested monies raised from memberships directly into the squad and our recruitment remains ongoing.”

A large proportion of Rovers fans have purchased memberships via direct debit, allowing payments to be made across five months.

And in the run up to the New Year, hundreds of supporters took up the club’s ‘early-bird’ offer.

Memberships are still available, priced at £200 (adults), £150 (concessions) and £50 (juniors).

The club’s 2018 #BeRovers memberships offer member-only discounts and offers available on a host of different products throughout the course of the season.

Admission prices for 2018 Championship fixtures have been set at £20 (adults), £15 (concessions) and £5 (juniors).

However, if purchasing tickets before the day of the game, fans will be able to save £2 on adult and concession admission prices.