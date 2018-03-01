Featherstone star Ridyard hopes for ‘warm reception’ at his hometown club Leigh on Sunday

FEATHERSTONE Rovers playmaker Martyn Ridyard hopes for a warm reception from Leigh fans when he faces his old club in Sunday’s Betfred Championship clash at Leigh Sports Village (3pm).

Half-back Ridyard, who made 222 appearances in eight seasons at hometown club Leigh before joining Rovers on a two-year contract, said: “There will be plenty of banter flying around on the day but I hope to get a warm reception from the Leigh supporters.

“I am really looking forward to it. It should be a fantastic game for everyone to enjoy and, hopefully, we will return home with the two points.

“We need to put in a strong 80-minute performance, which is something we haven’t yet done, and focus on ourselves.

“I have fond memories of my time at Leigh and know they will be looking to make amends after last week.

“They will be hurting and things appear to be a little up in the air there at the moment, but we cannot afford to worry too much about them.

“We have some quality players in our ranks and want nothing more than to win for our supporters, who will no doubt travel in numbers on Sunday.”