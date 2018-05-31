Featherstone star: We were our own worst enemy at Summer Bash

Featherstone Rovers’ defeat to Halifax was self inflicted according to hooker Matty Wildie.

The Rovers player was one of the team’s best performers on the day after coming off the bench to add some direction and pace to their game in attack.

But he was disappointed to end on the losing team after Featherstone had done well to overturn a half-time deficit and get their noses in front.

He said; “All the lads are gutted, but we’re our own worst enemy at times.

“Eight minutes to go, four points up, we should be finishing games off like that.

“In the first half to say how much ball they had I thought we defended pretty well.

“We kept coughing the ball up, but we kept turning up for each other and we believed at half-time we could go on and win it. We believe in our attack.

“But we’re too dumb in areas and we need to fix up sharply otherwise things could get ugly.”

It was no consolation to Wildie that he had played a big part in Rovers’ revival.

He added: “I’m happy with my effort, but I’d rather we got the win.

“We need to have a look at the month that’s just gone past because we haven’t been good enough in the big games.

“With the team we’ve got we should at least be picking up some results in the last month.

“We’ll have a hard look at ourselves and we’ll be ready to go against Dewsbury.”