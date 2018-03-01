Former Featherstone player Aston: We are not looking for excuses

COACH Mark Aston admitted Sheffield were “nowhere near” in Sunday’s 58-14 drubbing at Featherstone after a fourth straight defeat kept the Eagles at the foot of the Championship.

“It was always going to be tough,” said former Rovers half-back Aston.

“Featherstone were obviously coming off the back of what they got last week at London and being back at home they were going to be firing on all cylinders.

“They were clinical and they played the football we expected them to but we were just nowhere near.

“We’d trained okay through the week and we knew what Featherstone were going to throw at us and we had a plan to ambush them but the players forgot to turn up to do the job.

“It’s tough at the moment but we’ve got to keep going and make ourselves a bit better. We’ve got to be brutally honest with a few people that they aren’t participating.”

Sheffield never recovered after conceding early two tries.

“Featherstone were still smarting from last week. We had a plan to disrupt them because we knew what was coming but we let them play the football they wanted to play and they scored within two minutes,” added Aston.

“It’s happening week in week out. That’s down to application and down to people doing their jobs and their roles and responsibilities. We are not quite there with that.

“I don’t think our middles did enough to put the pressure on and that makes it a little harder for the guys on the edges.

“I thought Matt James put in a big stint for 80 minutes and Matty Fozard played well. Those two certainly stood up and young Burns did all right playing at nine.

“But it’s like anything in a team sport. You’ve got 17 players and you need a large percentage of them playing well.

“Two or three playing well week in week out isn’t good enough. You are not going to be successful and you are not going to win.

“We are not looking for excuses. We’ve got to be honest and we’ve got to work hard. We’ve got to be a bit tougher.

“We’ll get through it. I’ve been there, seen it and done it before so I’m having it again.“