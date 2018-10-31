Former Featherstone Rovers director dies

Featherstone Rovers are mourning the loss of former director Steve Lingard, who has died at the age of 70.

Lingard was a director at the club from 1997 to 2011 and had a key role in ensuring that Featherstone Rovers remained sustainable following the formation of Super League.

He supported the club throughout his life and invested a large amount of time and money.

Lingard was also a talented player. He made 85 appearances for Batley, after making his debut in 1971 and went on to play for their local rivals Dewsbury.

The club’s thoughts are with Steve’s family, many of who he brought to love the club and the sport.