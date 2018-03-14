Former world boxing champion visits Featherstone Rovers

FORMER two-time world heavyweight boxing champion Tim Witherspoon will visit Featherstone Rovers next month.

The 60-year-old, who held the WBC title in 1984 and the WBA title in 1986, will be a special guest at ‘An Evening with Tim Witherspoon’ at LD Nutrition Stadium on Saturday, April 7.

Witherspoon, who was born in Philadelphia, USA, fought the likes of Frank Bruno, James Smith, Ray Mercer and Larry Holmes in some of the sport’s biggest-ever bouts.

His lost on a controversial split decision in his first world title attempt against Holmes in Las Vegas in May, 1983.

He also worked as a regular sparring partner for boxing great Muhammad Ali.

Witherspoon made 69 professional appearances and managed 38 knock-outs in 55 top-level victories.

He now lives in the Philadelphia area and trains boxers including his son, lightweight Tim Witherspoon Junior.

Tickets for the event go on sale today (Wednesday) at 10am and are priced £10.

Singer Chelsea Radford will attend to perform a series of tracks throughout the evening.

Food will be available on the night.

For more information call Featherstone Rovers on 01977-702386 during normal office hours.