Gale signs one-year Rovers contract after impressive Boxing Day debut

CENTRE Gareth Gale has signed a one-year contract with Featherstone Rovers less than 24 hours after making an impressive try-scoring debut as a trialist in the 32-16 pre-season win at Castleford Tigers on Boxing Day.

Gale, who played for amateurs Featherstone Lions in the National Conference League last season, has taken part in pre-season training at LD Nutrition Stadium for the last two months.

With Gale’s trial spell due to end in January, Rovers head coach John Duffy moved swiftly to sign him on a permanent basis for next season.

Gale said: “I am absolutely over the moon to have signed for my hometown club.

“It was a dream come true to make my debut for the club, on Boxing Day.

“And it was made even better by the fact I managed to get over the line - against Castleford!

“It is difficult to describe the passion I have for the club. Every moment of yesterday’s game meant the world to me and I just cannot wait to kick on now.

“Playing in the outside backs means there is a great deal of competition for places.

“I am determined to take my chances over the next few weeks and tie down a place in the first 17.

“I am so excited about what this season could bring, both for myself and the club. We have a great squad of players and a desire to succeed.”

Featherstone boss Duffy said: “I have been impressed with Gareth from day one.

“He has bought into what we are doing and did so from the outset, on and off the field.

“Gareth still has a lot of work to do and he will be the first to admit that.

“But he is very coachable and could become something very special for Featherstone in the future.

“It was great to see him get out on the field on Boxing Day and get some vital minutes under his belt.”