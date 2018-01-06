Hardman named captain as Featherstone Rovers reveal squad numbers

IAN Hardman will be Featherstone’s first-team captain in 2018, with Martyn Ridyard vice-captain.
Hardman was given the captain’s role last year when 2017 skipper Misi Taulapapa missed the start of the season because of a visa issue.
Former Leigh Centurions star Ridyard has been given the number six shirt.
Fellow new signings Shaun Robinson and Scott Wheeldon have been handed the number two and two eight jerseys respectively.
Tom Holmes takes the number 19 shirt, with Gareth Gale and Danny Maskill having numbers 23 and 24.
Darrell Griffin, who is suspended pending an internal investigation, has not been given a shirt number. The number 15 shirt has not yet been allocated.
Featherstone’s squad numbers are:
1 Ian Hardman
2 Shaun Robinson
3 Chris Ulugia
4 Misi Taulapapa
5 Luke Briscoe
6 Martin Ridyard
7 Anthony Thackeray
8 Scott Wheeldon
9 Keal Carlile
10 Richard Moore
11 Connor Farrell
12 John Davies
13 James Lockwood
14 Matthew Wildie
16 Frankie Mariano
17 Luke Cooper
18 Jason Walton
19 Tom Holmes
20 Josh Hardcastle
21 Bradley Knowles
22 Sam Brooks
23 Gareth Gale
24 Danny Maskill