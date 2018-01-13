Hock linked with Featherstone who are set to announce new signing

FORMER England forward Gareth Hock is being linked with Featherstone Rovers who are poised to announce a new signing.

Rovers are set to unveil a new signing before kick-off in tomorrow’s pre-season game against fellow Betfred Championship club Halifax at LD Nutrition Stadium.

The number 15 shirt was not allocated when Rovers recently announced their squad numbers.

Hock, 34, had a contract with Leigh Centurions for 2018 but had the option to leave after they were relegated from Super League.

He scored 12 tries in 53 appearances for Leigh after joining them from Salford.

Hock played for Wigan for 10 years earlier in his career.