Hock set to make Rovers debut against Leeds Rhinos

FORMER England forward Gareth Hock is poised to make his Featherstone Rovers debut in Friday evening’s final warm-up game against Leeds Rhinos at LD Nutrition Stadium (7.30).

Anthony Thackeray (concussion) has been ruled out but Keal Carlile and James Lockwood return after being rested for last weekend’s game against York City Knights.

Jason Walton (knee) and Chris Ulugia (shoulder) are the only other absentees in addition to Thackeray.

Featherstone’s 21-man squad is Luke Briscoe, Sam Brooks, Keal Carlile, Luke Cooper, John Davies, Connor Farrell, Gareth Gale, Josh Hardcastle, Ian Hardman, Gareth Hock, Tom Holmes, Brad Knowles, James Lockwood, Frankie Mariano, Danny Maskill, Richard Moore, Martyn Ridyard, Shaun Robinson, Misi Taulapapa, Scott Wheeldon, Matty Wildie.

Admission on Friday is £10 adults, £8 concessions and £5 juniors.